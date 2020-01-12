Dynabook refreshes its Tecra business notebooks with 'Comet Lake' chips... and a DVD drive

The 15-inch Tecra is a blast from the past, with a DVD drive and Intel's 8th-gen Whiskey Lake chips, to boot.

Dynabook said at CES 2020 today that it will refresh its three families of Tecra business notebooks with new processors, and two machines will include Intel’s latest 10th-gen “Comet Lake” chips. And here’s something we haven’t seen for a while: One of the notebooks, the A50-F, will include an integrated DVD drive.

Dynabook, which is essentially the rebranded operations of Toshiba’s former PC division, will update the Tecra A30-G 13.3-inch notebook, the Tecra A40-G 14-inch notebook, and the Tecra A50-F 15-inch notebook. And you can’t argue with the price: the A30-G will start at $450, the A40-G at $400, and the A50-F at $930.

Light weight continues to be one of Dynabook’s main selling points, with the A30-G weighing in at 2.65 pounds. That laptop is also MIL-STD-810G certified for drop, temperature, humidity, and dust-proof testing.

At CES, Dynabook also plans to demonstrate an 8K video editing PC, which incorporates a15-inch Dynabook laptop, 8K Sharp monitor, Thunderbolt 3-connected Graphics and Adobe Premiere Pro.

The specs of each device, as provided by Dynabook, are provided below. Both the A30-G and the A50-F include both a fingerprint reader embedded in the touchpad (the Synaptics Secure Pad) as well as a Windows Hello-certified webcam.

Dynabook Tecra A30-G basic specs

Display: 13.3-inch

13.3-inch Processor: Intel “Comet Lake”

Intel “Comet Lake” Graphics: UHD Graphics

UHD Graphics Memory: Up to 24GB

Up to 24GB Storage: M.2 SSD up to 1TB

M.2 SSD up to 1TB Ports: HDMI, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; microSD, 3.5mm audio jack

HDMI, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; microSD, 3.5mm audio jack Camera: webcam (resolution undefined)

webcam (resolution undefined) Battery: 42Wh

42Wh Wireless: WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth

WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth Other features: security lock

security lock Operating system: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro Dimensions: 12.4 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches (19.9mm)

12.4 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches (19.9mm) Weight: Starting at 2.65 pounds

Starting at 2.65 pounds Color: Graphite black

Dynabook Tecra A40-G basic specs

Display: 14.0-inch

14.0-inch Processor: Intel “Comet Lake”

Intel “Comet Lake” Graphics: UHD Graphics

UHD Graphics Memory: Up to 24GB

Up to 24GB Storage: M.2 SSD up to 1TB)

M.2 SSD up to 1TB) Ports: HDMI, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; microSD, 3.5mm audio jack

HDMI, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; microSD, 3.5mm audio jack Camera: webcam (resolution undefined)

webcam (resolution undefined) Battery: 42Wh

42Wh Wireless: WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth

WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Other features: Security lock

Security lock Operating system: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro Dimensions: 13.0 x 9.0 x 0.78in. (19.9mm)

13.0 x 9.0 x 0.78in. (19.9mm) Weight: Starting at 3.24 pounds

Starting at 3.24 pounds Color: Graphite black

Dynabook Tecra A50-F basic specs

Display: 15.6-inch

15.6-inch Processor: Intel “Whiskey Lake”

Intel “Whiskey Lake” Graphics: UHD Graphics

UHD Graphics Memory: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Storage: Hard drive/SSD up to 1TB; Built-in DVD Super-Multi drive

Hard drive/SSD up to 1TB; Built-in DVD Super-Multi drive Ports: HDMI, VGA, 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; SD, 3.5mm audio jack, ethernet

HDMI, VGA, 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; SD, 3.5mm audio jack, ethernet Camera: webcam (resolution undefined)

webcam (resolution undefined) Battery: 45Wh

45Wh Wireless: WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth

WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Other features: Security lock

Security lock Operating system: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro Dimensions: 14.9 x 10.2 x 0.95in. (24.1mm)

14.9 x 10.2 x 0.95in. (24.1mm) Weight: Starting at 4.85 pounds

Starting at 4.85 pounds Color: Graphite black