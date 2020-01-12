Dynabook refreshes its Tecra business notebooks with 'Comet Lake' chips... and a DVD drive

The 15-inch Tecra is a blast from the past, with a DVD drive and Intel's 8th-gen Whiskey Lake chips, to boot.

Credit: Dynabook

Dynabook said at CES 2020 today that it will refresh its three families of Tecra business notebooks with new processors, and two machines will include Intel’s latest 10th-gen “Comet Lake” chips. And here’s something we haven’t seen for a while: One of the notebooks, the A50-F, will include an integrated DVD drive.

Dynabook, which is essentially the rebranded operations of Toshiba’s former PC division, will update the Tecra A30-G 13.3-inch notebook, the Tecra A40-G 14-inch notebook, and the Tecra A50-F 15-inch notebook. And you can’t argue with the price: the A30-G will start at $450, the A40-G at $400, and the A50-F at $930.

dynabook tecra a40 front Dynabook

Dynabook’s Tecra A40-G, seen from the front.

Light weight continues to be one of Dynabook’s main selling points, with the A30-G weighing in at 2.65 pounds. That laptop is also MIL-STD-810G certified for drop, temperature, humidity, and dust-proof testing. 

At CES, Dynabook also plans to demonstrate an 8K video editing PC, which incorporates a15-inch Dynabook laptop, 8K Sharp monitor, Thunderbolt 3-connected Graphics and Adobe Premiere Pro.

dynabook tecra a30 angle right Dynabook

The Dynabook Tecra A30-G.

The specs of each device, as provided by Dynabook, are provided below. Both the A30-G and the A50-F include both a fingerprint reader embedded in the touchpad (the Synaptics Secure Pad) as well as a Windows Hello-certified webcam. 

Dynabook Tecra A30-G basic specs

  • Display: 13.3-inch
  • Processor: Intel “Comet Lake”
  • Graphics: UHD Graphics
  • Memory: Up to 24GB
  • Storage: M.2 SSD up to 1TB
  • Ports: HDMI, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; microSD, 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera: webcam (resolution undefined) 
  • Battery: 42Wh
  • Wireless: WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 
  • Other features: security lock
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Pro 
  • Dimensions: 12.4 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches (19.9mm)
  • Weight: Starting at 2.65 pounds
  • Color: Graphite black

Dynabook Tecra A40-G basic specs

  • Display: 14.0-inch
  • Processor: Intel “Comet Lake”
  • Graphics: UHD Graphics
  • Memory: Up to 24GB 
  • Storage: M.2 SSD up to 1TB)
  • Ports: HDMI, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; microSD, 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera: webcam (resolution undefined) 
  • Battery: 42Wh
  • Wireless: WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth
  • Other features: Security lock
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Pro 
  • Dimensions: 13.0 x 9.0 x 0.78in. (19.9mm)
  • Weight: Starting at 3.24 pounds
  • Color: Graphite black

Dynabook Tecra A50-F basic specs

  • Display: 15.6-inch
  • Processor: Intel “Whiskey Lake”
  • Graphics: UHD Graphics
  • Memory: Up to 32GB 
  • Storage: Hard drive/SSD up to 1TB; Built-in DVD Super-Multi drive
  • Ports: HDMI, VGA, 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; SD, 3.5mm audio jack, ethernet
  • Camera: webcam (resolution undefined) 
  • Battery: 45Wh
  • Wireless: WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth
  • Other features: Security lock
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Pro 
  • Dimensions: 14.9 x 10.2 x 0.95in. (24.1mm)
  • Weight: Starting at 4.85 pounds
  • Color: Graphite black

CES 2020

Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
