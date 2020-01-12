Samsung’s TikTok-friendly Sero TV is coming to Australia

Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s vertical video-friendly Sero TV is coming to Australia in 2020.

Shown off at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, Samsung’s Sero TV is their latest foray into the Lifestyle TV niche. Previously, the Sero was only available in Korea. Now, Samsung are looking to take the concept global.

Samsung Australia say that “we have continued to evolve the concept of lifestyle TV by extending our range further with The Serif which enhances the style of any room. The Serif functions as a beautifully designed piece of furniture just as much as it does an amazing TV.”

“This year, we will launch Sero TV which we believe completely breaks the traditional concept of what a TV can offer.”

In addition to being used like any other Samsung TV, the Sero can also connect with mobile devices via Samsung’s Smart View app. When it detects content that’d be better seen in a vertical format, the screen will rotate to suit. It has a 43-inch display, 4K resolution, quantum dots and plenty else besides. There’s even a built-in 4.1-channel 60-watt speaker system.

Specific Australian pricing and availability for the Samsung Sero is to be confirmed.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.