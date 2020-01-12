Origin PC's reborn 'Big O' marries a high-end PC with a liquid-cooled console for ultimate streaming

Origin PC turned heads with the revival of its decade-old “Big O” concept PC this summer—a behemoth high-end desktop with a PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X, and a Nintendo Switch inside. You couldn’t buy it, though. On Monday at CES in Las Vegas, due to an outpouring of interest, the company announced it's rolling out a slightly saner Big O that you can actually snag for yourself, leveraging synergies from Corsair’s recent Origin PC acquisition to create the ultimate all-in-one content creation machine.

This newest iteration of the Big O uses a modified version of Corsair’s dual-chamber Crystal Series 280X case, dropping a liquid-cooled PC on one side and a liquid-cooled console (your choice of PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One S All-Digital Edition) on the other. Both devices have their own power connections and video outputs, so you can use them simultaneously. You can also add an Elgato 4K60 Pro video capture card to create the One Streaming Box To Rule Them All. Corsair acquired Elgato in 2018.

As one of the premier boutique PC builders, Origin’s famous for its customization options, and you can configure the key components on the PC side of the Big O to your heart’s desire. You’ll be able to select from a variety of Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors, as well as GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards. You can choose various eye-candy upgrades too, like UV lighting and laser etching, or opt to swap out your console’s default hard drive for a speedier SATA SSD.

Here’s what’s inside the Big O, per Origin:

  • A modified CORSAIR Crystal Series 280X chassis with a dual-chamber design
  • PC and gaming console inside one chassis, choice of PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One S All-Digital Edition
  • Up to an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9-9900K CPU
  • All-in-One liquid cooling for PC and console processors
  • Up to a single Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU
  • Tool-less tempered glass side panel
  • Up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM 3200MHz
  • Up to a 750-watt Power Supply
  • 2 PCIe SSD storage for PC and optional SSD upgrade for console
  • Optional Elgato Capture Card available to play or capture console output on the PC inside BIG O
  • Optional customization options available including RGB components, HD UV lighting, or laser etching

Any Corsair components or connected Corsair peripherals—including the 280X case’s RGB fans—can be controlled via the company’s iCUE management software.

Separately, Origin PC also announced that its Chronos and Neutron desktops now support Corsair’s iCUE-enabled hardware, with plans for more laptops and desktops to gain integration over the coming months.

All in all, this reborn behemoth sounds pretty damned bad-ass. The Big O hybrid gaming desktop is available to purchase today on Origin PC’s website, with prices starting at $2,499. The key word there is starting, as the price will climb as you start customizing your PC, console, and accessory choices.  

