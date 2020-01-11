LG adopt Filmmaker Mode across entire 2020 premium TV range

lg-88z9-beauty-100813021-orig.jpg Credit: LG

LG’s latest lineup of OLED and NanoCell TVs will come with Filmmaker Mode on-board.

LG’s OLED-R, NanoCell range and the GX, CX, WX and BX OLED ranges will all support filmmaker mode out of the box. No word yet on whether older models will receive the feature via software update.

Given that LG is part of the UHD Alliance, who created and advocate the Filmmaker Mode standard, this isn’t a huge surprise. However, all the same, LG is one of the biggest TV manufacturers in the world and this broad adoption of the cinema-centric playback mode bodes well for its future.

For those keeping track, thus far only LG, Panasonic and Visio have committed to implementing filmmaker mode. At this stage, Samsung, Sony, Hisense and TCL remain holdouts.



For more information on what Filmmaker Mode actually does, check out our guide to Netflix-calibrated mode and Filmmaker Mode here.



Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

