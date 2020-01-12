Alcatel rev up for 2020 with four new budget smartphones

Credit: Alcatel

Alcatel have shown off four new additions to their budget smartphone lineup at this year’s CES in Las Vegas.

“At CES 2020, we are happy to unveil our Alcatel mobile product lineup for the first half of 2020, all of which are supporting users in today’s fast-paced, modern lifestyle,” said Peter Lee, General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing at TCL Communication.

“Our latest smartphones are made for basic value seekers who are looking for the best in essential technology experiences without compromising on style.”

First cab off the rank here is the new Alcatel 3L. It features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage, a great 6.22-inch HD+ display and a 4000mAh battery. The big sell here is that the 3L has a triple-lens camera and doesn’t cost a whole lot of money. On the back of this thing, you’ll find a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel super wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There’s also an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

This next bit might sound familiar but the Alcatel 1S is also being billed as a cheap way to get your hands on a triple-lens rear camera. It’s got the same 4000mAh battery and 6.22-inch HD+ display but opts for a slightly downgraded MediaTek processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage.

Next up, you’ve got the Alcatel 1V. It strips things back even more, offering only 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You also lose out on the macro lens found in the 3L and 1S. Instead, you just get the 13-megapixel primary lens and 5-megapixel super wide angle lens found in the 1S.

Last and arguably least, there’s the Alcatel 1B. This device runs on Android 10 Go Edition. It features 2GB of RAM, a 3000mAh battery and a 5.5-inch LCD display. On the back of the 1B, there is a camera but Alcatel have yet to release any specs for it - so don’t get your hopes too high for it.

Alcatel Australia tell us that all four new Alcatel devices will be launching in Australia in Q2 with specific launch dates, pricing and colour variants to be announced closer to local launch.