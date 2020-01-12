Every new OLED TV LG announced at CES 2020

LG’s existing roster of OLED and NanoCell TVs got an exciting addition at this year’s CES in Las Vegas in the form of the new GX.

LG OLED GX Gallery

LG’s GX is pitched as an OLED-based alternative to lifestyle TVs like Samsung’s Frame. More so for the earlier incarnations of these products than their current versions, opting for something like The Frame over a conventional flagship TV meant sacrificing picture quality for design. LG’s pitch with the GX is that you don’t have to make that compromise.

Credit: LG LG GX

The wall-mounted GX features an integrated sound bar plus the same third-generation Alpha processor found inside the rest of LG’s 2020 premium TV range.

The only catch here is that you can’t get it in 8K. For now, at least, things are only 4K UHD in resolution. LG‘s GX Gallery OLED TVs are available in three sizings: 65-inches, 77-inches and 55-inches.

Australian pricing and availability for the LG OLED GX is to be confirmed.

LG Signature OLED RX

Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG 190106-lg-roll-3-100784538-orig.jpg

Shown off at last year’s CES and never delivered to the market, the OLED RX is LG’s first rollable OLED TV. The LG RX is available in a single 65-inch size and only 4K in resolution but it does feature the third-gen Alpha processor featured in the rest of LG’s 2020 OLED lineup - so it is technically an upgrade on what LG touted at last year’s CES.

In addition to the usual efficiencies, the new Alpha processor also introduces new sports modes and improved response times of up to 120Hz.

Australian pricing and availability for the LG OLED RX is to be confirmed.

LG OLED WX Wallpaper

Credit: LG LG WX

The new LG OLED WX picks up where last year’s W9 left off. It’s still 4K and it’s still got the slick ‘wallpaper’ design found in the previous model. However, under the hood, it does come equipped with the third-gen Alpha processor - meaning it’ll offer improved up scaling and image processing compared to its 2019 counterpart.

The LG OLED WX is available in two sizes: 65-inches and 77-inches.

Australian pricing and availability for the OLED WX Wallpaper is to be confirmed.

LG OLED CX 4K TV

As with the Wallpaper OLED, LG’s C-series 4K OLED TV is only really getting an internal upgrade in 2020. Last year’s C9 ran on the second-gen Alpha processor. This year’s CX runs on the third-gen Alpha processor. Draw your own conclusions.

Credit: LG LG CX

There is one other wrinkle, however. In addition to the regular 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch sizings, LG are also going to be offering the CX in a 48-inch form-factor that they claim offers the same level of pixel density that you’d find in a 96-inch 8K TV.

Australian pricing and availability for the LG OLED CX is to be confirmed.

LG OLED ZX 8K TV

Credit: LG LG OLED

LG’s 8K-enabled Z-series OLED is available in two sizings: 88-inches and 77-inches. Apart from the addition of the third-generation Alpha processor, there doesn’t seem to be any major revisions on the formula from last year.

If you want 8K and you want OLED, LG are positioning this year’s ZX as the creme de la creme of high end home entertainment.

Australian pricing and availability for the LG OLED ZX is to be announced.

LG OLED BX 4K TV

As with the CX, the only real improvements coming to the LG’s B-series OLED range this year is the addition of the third-gen Alpha processor and the smaller 48-inch model.

Australian pricing and availability for the LG OLED BX is to be confirmed.

Credit: LG