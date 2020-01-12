AMD's monstrous 64-core Threadripper 3990WX: How much and how fast it will be

AMD's insane 128-thread Threadripper is expected to be released on February 7 for $3,950

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: AMD

It wasn’t all about Ryzen 4000 laptops at CES for AMD. The company also finally said how much the monstrous 64-core Threadripper 3990WX teased last fall will cost—and teased just how stupidly fast it will be too.

amd threadripper 64 core 3990x AMD

AMD said the 64-core Threadripper 3990WX will cost $3,950 when it hits the streets on Feb. 7. While that’s more than some used cars, the actual value of the 64-core CPU isn’t that out of line when looked at from a bulk purchase point of view. The actual cost per individual thread is about $31. It’s just that you have to buy 128 of them. 

bucks per thread jan 2020 IDG

The per-thread pricing of AMD’s new 64-core, 128-thread chip works out to about a $31 per thread.

The CPU will slot into existing TRX40 motherboards and maintains the same 280 watt TDP profile as previous 3rd-gen Threadripper chips. AMD said the Threadripper 3990X will have 2.9GHz and 4.3GHz base and boost clocks, respectively, and feature a massive 288MB of cache.

For the average consumer (and even the above-average consumer) it’s overkill, but someone doing visual effects or heavy-duty multi-tasking will likely find the price of the new 64-core Threadripper 3990WX to be worth every penny.

Much of that comes from its performance too. AMD didn’t spill too many details but said it will hit 25,000 in Maxon’s Cinebench R20 benchmark. We cobbled up a quick chart comparing the provided performance details of the Threadripper 3990WX along with existing scores of lower core count parts.

ryzen threadripper 3990wx IDG

AMD’s new 64-core Ryzen Threadripper 3990WX is off the charts in performance.

Although we don’t see quite double the performance of the 32-core Threadripper 3970X, it’s not clear if the scaling is a limitation of clock frequencies, architectural limitations, or OS issues—or if Maxon’s Cinebench R20 just doesn’t scale to 128-threads. The reason we don’t know how far Cinebench can go? Because no company has ever dared to introduce a consumer or prosumer 64-core CPU.

Until now, that is.

And not to rub it in too much, but AMD also demonstrated the new Threadripper 3990X out performing a dual Xeon machine with with 56 cores in a V-Ray render. While the Threadripper took about an hour, the dual Xeon took another 30 minutes to finish a render job.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CES 2020

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?