Dell Concept UFO, Concept Duet, and Concept Ori are intriguing peeks at future PCs

Dell shows its Concept UFO modular gaming PC, Concept Duet dual-display laptop, and Concept Ori folding PC at CES in Las Vegas.

Dell’s Concept UFO, Concept Duet, and Concept Ori offer a rare peek at future products from the usually tight-lipped PC maker. PCWorld got an advance look at these concepts ahead of their announcement Monday at CES in Las Vegas. 

Because they’re concepts, we don’t know whether they’ll ever make it to market. Think of them instead as hints of what Dell’s working on for future PCs, and who knows—you may see something like it someday at your local electronics store.  

Concept Ori: It folds!

The Concept Ori is a folding PC that looks a lot like the ThinkPad X1 Fold that Lenovo revealed a few hours ago. It’s a single display that folds in the middle, offering options for using it as a display, a tablet, or a clamshell laptop. A small Bluetooth keyboard would likely come with it for maximum versatility.

Concept Duo: A laptop that's all screen

The Concept Duo is a laptop with two displays—that’s right, no keyboard tray. You can use it like a clamshell or like a book. The Bluetooth keyboard can be used separately, or it can stick to one of the displays to act more like a regular laptop. You can even create an onscreen trackpad below the keyboard when it’s stuck to the display. 

Concept UFO: It's a PC! It's a game controller!

The Concept UFO might as well be coming from space, as it shows something unlike anything Dell’s done before. It’s a full-fledged mini-PC with modular parts that can turn it into a game controller. Sure, it may look a lot like a Nintendo Switch, but remember, this is a full PC, offering a lot more functionality than a boring old dedicated game controller. 

Tags CES 2020

Melissa Riofrio, Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
