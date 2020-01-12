Lenovo signs on as hardware sponsor for Apex Legends esports

(PC World) on

Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo are partnering with EA's popular battle royale game Apex Legends in order to boost the profile of their Legion gaming PC range.

As part of the agreement, Lenovo will provide more than 200 high-performance Lenovo Legion desktops and monitors for use at all Apex Legends Global Series Majors events. Professional players at these events will be playing Respawn's crisp and colorful shooter on the Lenovo Legion T730 desktop PC and the Legion Y25 Monitor.

The Legion T730 is equipped with an overclocked Intel i7-9700K processor and an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super graphics card.  Meanwhile, the Y25 touts a 144Hz refresh rate. The desktop PC also uses liquid cooling to ensure the best performance under load. The recommended specs for Apex Legends aren't that taxing but where professional play is involved, it's probably smart to leave nothing to chance. 

Lenovo's hardware will be on display when EA's esports initiative formally kick off at the first Apex Legends Global Series Major on March 13th in Arlington, Texas.

Tags LegionApex Legends

Fergus Halliday
