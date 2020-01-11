TCL tease Mini-LED tech and promise 8K at CES

Credit: TCL

TCL's CES 2020 press conference added three new models to the company's QLED lineup.



“TCL is a leader in innovation and continues to push the boundaries to provide our customers with a wider range of products, providing them with a better and more personalised experience – and our 2020 range provide just that,” said TCL Electronics Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, Mark Zhang.



Heading up the 2020 range, you've got the TCL X9. A QLED-powered 8K TV, it's the flagship proposition available in 75-inch and 65-inch sizes. It supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, local dimming (but TCL haven't disclosed how many zones are involved) plus a retractable built-in camera - though the advantages of having the latter aren't quite clear.

Australian pricing and availability for the TCL X9 is to be confirmed.

Then, you've got the TCL C815 and TCL C715. Both are 4K HDR Android TVs. Both feature TCL AI-IN smart functions and support for Dolby Atmos. Both support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content. The C815 is available in 65-inches, 75-inches and 55-inches. The TCL C715 is available in 50-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches.

Local pricing and availability for the TCL C815 and TCL 715 are to be confirmed.

TCL also teased the integration of Mini-LED in future TVs. They claim that "technology is the next step in developing LCD LED TV picture performance to unrivalled levels of sharp contrast, brilliant luminance and highly stable long-life performance. For more on Mini-LED, check out this guide.

TCL's latest wave of announcements comes following a story we ran late last year reporting their failure to deliver the X9 8K TV, which was originally due to launch in September 2019 but never materialised.

TCL say that select 2020 TVswill start to land in Australia in April.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.





