Sony adds a 48-inch OLED and a new 8K UHD LCD to its 2020 TV offerings

The news from Sony at CES includes an additional 8K UHD model, a friendly sized OLED, and welcome improvements to its high-end 4K UHD models.

(TechHive (US)) on

Credit: Sony

Sony will offer its own 48-inch OLED TV in 2020, competing with LG to build an ultra high-end set for folks who don’t want a screen as the dominate feature of their living room.

In addition to the smallish Master Series A9S OLED, Sony announced plans at CES on Monday to bring four other new televisions to market in 2020: the 8K, Master Series A8H (which will available in 55- and 65-inch dimensions), along with two new 4K LED-backlit LCD TV series. The X950H series will be offered as 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch models; the X900H series will come in the same sizes as well as a 49-inch model.

Will Sony’s high end become more accessible?

The prices for Sony’s current top-of-the-line 8K LCD TV—the Master Series Z9G—start at a cool $13,000. Although Sony hasn’t released pricing information for its 2020 LCD Master Series, it will likely aim for a more mainstream customer. The Z9H series will also come with a new backlit remote—always a handy feature when the lights go out. A new feature called “ambient optimization,” meanwhile, promises to improve both the picture and sound quality by adjusting the screen and speakers to current lighting and acoustic conditions respectively.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are both supported, as are Apple’s AirPlay 2 multi-room audio standard and HomeKit smart home protocol. You’ll also be able to control the TV via smart speakers compatible with Amazon Alexa. Sony once again taps the Android TV operating system.

Sony wowed us with its trick of using its entire OLED panel as a transducer, and the company is doing something similar here. This time, however, only the Z8H’s frame vibrates. The feature is called a Frame Tweeter, as by its nature only higher frequencies will emanate from the frame. It’s clever and no doubt an effective trick—Sony is generally aces when it comes to audio.

OLED

The new Master Series A9S 48-inch OLED is welcome news for any user who would like something a bit less physically imposing than the 55-and 65-inch wall-fillers that are all that are available in most top-end lineups.

65 a8h a8 blk dark sil chevron ccw Sony

Sony’s new A8H OLED TV.

Ported over from Sony’s LCD TVs, X-Motion Clarity now graces all the company’s OLED TVs and should keep Sony near the head of the class.

Upgraded 4K UHD

Sony says its 950H-series of 4K TVs deliver enhanced viewing angles and also get the aforementioned ambient optimization feature. A new mid-range model, the XBR900H, joins the fray and will offer full-array backlighting, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

65 x900h sony 4k cw Sony

Sony’s new 900H-series 4K LED-backlit LCD TV.

Android 9

Each of Sony’s new TVs will run the latest version of Android TV, which after a rough start is now a viable TV operating system. It also remains the most app-rich environment you can get on a TV. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CES 2020

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Jon L. Jacobi

TechHive (US)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?