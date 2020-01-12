HyperX add a-Naga gaming mouse to their lineup

(PC World) on

Credit: HyperX

HyperX have shown off the new Pulsefire Raid RGB mouse at this year’s CES in Las Vegas.

The brand’s latest addition to their peripheral lineup is an ergonomic mouse with 11 programmable buttons - making it ideal for MMO players. If the Pulsefire FPS Pro was riffing on the DeathAdder, this thing is clearly trying to emulate Razer’s enduring Naga line. 

Under the hood, the HyperX Pulsefire RGB rocks a Pixar 3389 sensor with 16K DPI sensitivity and Omron switches. It’ll also play nice with HyperX’s Ngenuity software to let you quickly and easily adjust the lighting, macro keys and sensitivity on the thing.  If you don’t want to get too into the weeds with that kinda stuff, you can also change the DPI using the physical button & LED indicator on the mouse itself. 

“With an unwavering commitment to the ‘We’re All Gamers’ philosophy, the HyperX CES lineup reflects our evolution of catering to enthusiast PC gamers to console gamers to mobile gamers and beyond,” said HyperX.

Australian pricing and availability for the HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB is to be announced.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CEShyperx

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Scan at 1 Photo per second!

Quickly organise your entire photographic history. Automatically color correct and restore poor condition and even faded photos. And, most importantly easily share your memories with friends and family using your favourite social media applications such as Instagram, Twitter, and more.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?