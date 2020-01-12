HyperX add a-Naga gaming mouse to their lineup

Credit: HyperX

HyperX have shown off the new Pulsefire Raid RGB mouse at this year’s CES in Las Vegas.

The brand’s latest addition to their peripheral lineup is an ergonomic mouse with 11 programmable buttons - making it ideal for MMO players. If the Pulsefire FPS Pro was riffing on the DeathAdder, this thing is clearly trying to emulate Razer’s enduring Naga line.

Under the hood, the HyperX Pulsefire RGB rocks a Pixar 3389 sensor with 16K DPI sensitivity and Omron switches. It’ll also play nice with HyperX’s Ngenuity software to let you quickly and easily adjust the lighting, macro keys and sensitivity on the thing. If you don’t want to get too into the weeds with that kinda stuff, you can also change the DPI using the physical button & LED indicator on the mouse itself.

“With an unwavering commitment to the ‘We’re All Gamers’ philosophy, the HyperX CES lineup reflects our evolution of catering to enthusiast PC gamers to console gamers to mobile gamers and beyond,” said HyperX.

Australian pricing and availability for the HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB is to be announced.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

