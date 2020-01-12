Belkin chase charging supremacy with new accessories

(PC World) on

Credit: Belkin

Belkin have added several new wall and wireless chargers to their roster. 

Shown off at this year’s CES, the Belkin Boost Charge range now features a trio of gallium-nitride based USB-type C wall chargers. Three sizes are available: 30W, 60W and 68W.

The company also introduced two new USB-C focused powerbanks. The first is 10,000mAh in size and supports 18W power delivery. The second is 20,000mAh in capacity with 30W charging. 

Last but not least, there’s a squad of new wireless chargers on the menu. The Boost Charge 3-in-1 wireless charger lets you recharge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time. 

Meanwhile, the Belkin Wireless Charger Stand + Speaker combines 10W Qi charging with a built-in speaker. It’s not a super complex pitch but it’s built for the bedside and you can charge your phone in both horizontal and vertical alignments.

There’s also a new 10W dual charger designed to charge two phones at once, a 10W car charger and a Portable wireless charger that lets you bring an extra 10,000mAh with you.

Australian pricing for all of the above is to be confirmed.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.


Fergus Halliday
