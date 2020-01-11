Samsung’s Odyssey line to make an Australian debut with new gaming monitor

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

Samsung’s Odyssey gaming range is finally coming to Australia.

The company have been showing off their growing range of purpose built gamer hardware for a few years now. However, with the debut of the new Odyssey G7 and G9 gaming monitors, the sub-brand is finally set to make the jump into the Australian market.

Shown off at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is a 49-inch, dual quad-high definition (DQHD) QLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, HDR1000 compatibility and 1000R curvature. It’s also got G-Sync support and a space-age look that feels right out of something like Portal.

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

The G7 offers a similar proposition in a smaller package. It’s available in both 27-inch and 32-inch sizes. It’s got the same 1000R curvature, G-Sync support and 240Hz refresh rate. However, you are getting slightly lower resolution and slightly less HDR magic than you’ll get if you go for the G9. The Samsung Odyssey G7 is “only” QHD in resolution and “only” HDR600.

According to Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory at Samsung Australia, “The new Odyssey gaming monitor range breaks new ground for Samsung and represents the absolute pinnacle of our innovation for the most demanding gamers.”

Samsung Australia say they’ll be launching the Odyssey G9 and G7 QLED gaming monitors locally later this year. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.









