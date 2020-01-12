Dell's G5 15 SE, a Ryzen 4000 showcase, will ship this April

At $800, Dell's G5 15 SE will be an affordable entry into the Ryzen 4000 era.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dell / Microsoft

Longtime Intel partner Dell is breaking from tradition and will ship a gaming laptop showcasing AMD’s technology this April: the 15-inch Dell G5 15 Special Edition.

The G5 15 SE was first announced on Monday during AMD’s keynote at CES in Las Vegas, where the company announced the Ryzen 4000 processor. It’s designed to show off not only the new Ryzen 4000 H-series chips, but also the complementary Radeon RX 5000M mobile GPUs. AMD’s SmartShift technology will debut in the laptop as well, dynamically overclocking the CPU and GPU—and then dialing back again, if necessary—to juggle the thermal load between both components.

Dell traditionally has moved in lockstep with Intel, building its “just in time” delivery model together with Intel’s published roadmaps and established supply chains. Although this certainly isn’t the first Dell PC to be built on AMD processors—Alienware has a number of Ryzen desktops at the moment—it’s still unusual. 

The G5 15 SE’s thin, sleek redesign features a modern “fighter plane” look, wrapped in a premium iridescent silver finish with metallic accents, according to Dell. While we don’t know too many specs, the 15-inch 1080p display does ship with a 144Hz refresh option for gaming.

According to a photo of the laptop, it includes a highlighted WASD keyboard for gaming. A Game Shift macro key can quickly launch game-ready settings for improved performance and reduced latency. The laptop also ships with the Alienware Command Center for controlling in-game and peripheral lighting settings. 

Inside is a 68Wh battery, substantially bigger than the 40-50Wh batteries that are common in the notebook space.

Dell says the G5 15 SE will be priced at $800, and will ship in April.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CES 2020

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?