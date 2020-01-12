Hisense expand Australian Laser TV line with TriChroma models

Credit: Hisense

In 2019, Hisense brought one Laser TV to Australia. This year, they're launching three new models to town.

Importantly though, these won't be the same as the dual-color Laser TV launched last year. Instead, they'll be the tri-color Laser TV shown at CES 2019.

The other major advantage that the TriChroma Laser TV offers over the dual-color model is that it's able to offer REC 2100 color space. Hisense claim this achievement is a world first for a TV of this kind. Interestingly, it's also an improvement on the version of the Hisense TriChroma Laser TV announced at CES 2019. That TriChroma Laser TV could only reach up to 96.6% of the REC.2020 color space.



Locally, Hisense will be introducing their TriChroma Laser TV to Australia in three sizes: 100-inches, 120-inches and 150-inches. Even at a glance, these larger dimensions do a good job of helping Hisense stand out. Assuming you consider Hisense's Laser tech more TV than projector, there aren't many other big brand options that do TVs this big in Australia.

“We are dedicated to evolving our proprietary laser technology, bringing bigger and bolder TVs to market. Featuring premium, cinema-grade technologies, the 4K TriChroma Laser TV propels the Hisense brand to new heights in Australia,” said Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing for Hisense Australia.



Hisense say their new 4K TriChroma Laser TV will be available in the second half of 2020. Pricing is to be confirmed.



Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

