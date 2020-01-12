Hisense debut a strikingly simple 2020 TV lineup

Credit: ULED XD

Hisense's have cleaned house and shown off a streamlined 2020 TV lineup at this year's CES in Las Vegas.

Previously the company's ULED range previously consisted of the Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, Series 9 andSeries G plus their lone OLED model.

Hisense's 2020 4K lineup breaks down into just two standard models: the Series 8 and the Series Q8. Framed as better and best, these two TVs are the appetizer before the main course: the company's first ULED XD TV and their debut 8K offering.

Although exact sizings and specs have yet to be shared with us by Hisense Australia, the end result of this roster tinkering is that this year's Hisense customers have four main options to choose from:

The Hisense Series 8 4K TV

The Hisense Series Q8 ULED 4K TV

The Hisense Series Q9 8K ULED TV

The Hisense Series X ULED XD TV

“Our 2020 television line-up is unlike anything we’ve offered before – it’s bigger, better, bolder and pushes the boundaries with game-changing innovations in picture quality, like that offered by our ULED XD. It’s a range that we’re incredibly proud of and, most importantly, it’s a line-up that’s been designed with Australian viewing needs front and centre,” said Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia.

The baseline Series 8 4K TV isn't ULED but it does come with support for both Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+.

Hisense are also talking up the looks of their latest affordable big screen TV.

According to them, it'll offer Australians "a crisp, clear and true-to-life viewing experience that is brought together in a stylish display including a Floating Edge screen and Folded Aluminium stand."

The next model up, the Series Q8 ULED 4K TV adds full array local dimming and quantum dot color enhancement to the picture. It's basically the beefier version of the Series 8 for those who want to spend a little more.

If you're looking to invest even more in your home entertainment experience, that's where the Series Q9 8K ULED TV and Series X ULED XD TV come in. The former is Hisense's first 8K TV. It touts full array backlighting, Dolby Vision HDR support and upscaling powered by the Company’s proprietary Hi-View Engine.

The latter? It's something else entirely.

Hisense's new ULED XD TV squeezes a second HD greyscale panel between the TV's 4K panel and the LED backlight. The company claim this technique will let them offer the same kind deeper blacks and pixel-by-pixel backlighting found in OLED TVs at a reduced cost to consumers. Even if this one doesn't come in 8K, Hisense are so confident in the technology that they're already retiring their OLED line.

All four new TVs will run on Hisense's new VIDAA 4.0 operating system. This new version of Hisenses' smart TV software features new AI-based functionality, app switching and Amazon Alexa integration. When asked whether VIDAA will get a Disney+ app anytime soon, Hisense declined to comment.



Hisense say they'll be bringing the Series X to Australia later in the year. Pricing and availability is to be announced.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.





