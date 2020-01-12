Hisense debut a strikingly simple 2020 TV lineup

(PC World) on

Credit: ULED XD

Hisense's have cleaned house and shown off a streamlined 2020 TV lineup at this year's CES in Las Vegas.

Previously the company's ULED range previously consisted of the Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, Series 9 andSeries G plus their lone OLED model. 

Hisense's 2020 4K lineup breaks down into just two standard models: the Series 8 and the Series Q8. Framed as better and best, these two TVs are the appetizer before the main course: the company's first ULED XD TV and their debut 8K offering. 

Although exact sizings and specs have yet to be shared with us by Hisense Australia, the end result of this roster tinkering is that this year's Hisense customers have four main options to choose from:

  • The Hisense Series 8 4K TV
  • The Hisense Series Q8 ULED 4K TV 
  • The Hisense Series Q9 8K ULED TV
  • The Hisense Series X ULED XD TV 

 “Our 2020 television line-up is unlike anything we’ve offered before – it’s bigger, better, bolder and pushes the boundaries with game-changing innovations in picture quality, like that offered by our ULED XD. It’s a range that we’re incredibly proud of and, most importantly, it’s a line-up that’s been designed with Australian viewing needs front and centre,” said Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia. 

The baseline Series 8 4K TV isn't ULED but it does come with support for both Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+. 

Hisense are also talking up the looks of their latest affordable big screen TV. 

According to them, it'll offer Australians "a crisp, clear and true-to-life viewing experience that is brought together in a stylish display including a Floating Edge screen and Folded Aluminium stand."

The next model up, the Series Q8 ULED 4K TV adds full array local dimming and quantum dot color enhancement to the picture. It's basically the beefier version of the Series 8 for those who want to spend a little more. 

If you're looking to invest even more in your home entertainment experience, that's where the Series Q9 8K ULED TV and Series X ULED XD TV come in. The former is Hisense's first 8K TV. It touts full array backlighting, Dolby Vision HDR support and upscaling powered by the Company’s proprietary Hi-View Engine.

The latter? It's something else entirely.

Hisense's new ULED XD TV squeezes a second HD greyscale panel between the TV's 4K panel and the LED backlight. The company claim this technique will let them offer the same kind deeper blacks and pixel-by-pixel backlighting found in OLED TVs at a reduced cost to consumers. Even if this one doesn't come in 8K, Hisense are so confident in the technology that they're already retiring their OLED line.

All four new TVs will run on Hisense's new VIDAA 4.0 operating system. This new version of Hisenses' smart TV software features new AI-based functionality, app switching and Amazon Alexa integration. When asked whether VIDAA will get a Disney+ app anytime soon, Hisense declined to comment. 

Hisense say they'll be bringing the Series X to Australia later in the year. Pricing and availability is to be announced.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CEShisenseCES 2020

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Scan at 1 Photo per second!

Quickly organise your entire photographic history. Automatically color correct and restore poor condition and even faded photos. And, most importantly easily share your memories with friends and family using your favourite social media applications such as Instagram, Twitter, and more.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?