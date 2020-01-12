MSI show off Mini-LED laptop for content creators

Credit: MSI

MSI have shown off what they're billing as the world's first laptop with a Mini-LED display at CES 2020.

Shown off in Las Vegas this week, the new MSI Creator 17 features a 17-inch 4K display and Mini LED backlighting. MSI say it can deliver a peak brightness of 1000-nits and a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3.

Exact specs for the Creator 17 aren't yet known but MSI have confirmed the device will come equipped with "the latest in CPU and GPU processing", "the first Type-C port to support outputting 8K image to an external display" and a UHS-III SD card reader.

If you're unfamiliar with Mini-LED, it's worth noting that it's less of a replacement for traditional LCD-LED and more of a succesor to the LED backlights found in such traditional displays. For more on Mini-LED and how it differs from Micro-LED, check out this guide.

Australian pricing and availability for the MSI Creator 17 are to be determined.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.






