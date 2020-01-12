MSI newest gaming desktop has 5G connectivity

(PC World)

Credit: MSI

MSI have shown off a new gaming desktop at this year's CES that features 5G connectivity.

Billed as their first gaming laptop shaped by HMI (Human-Machine Interface) design, the MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 gaming desktop features the latest Intel i9 processor, an 11GB MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, up to 128GBs of RAM, three M.2 SSD slots, two 2.5-inch drive bays and a single 3.2-inch dive bay. 

To complement these high-end specs, MSI have also kitted out the Aegis Ti5 with their exclusive Silent Storm Cooling 4 cooling tech.

As mentioned, it's also got 5G connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi 6. It's not clear who MSI have partnered with the implement this feature (we've reached out and haven't heard back yet). However, it's certain to be an intriguing pitch for those currently eyeing 5G as a home broadband replacement. 

Last but certainly not least, there's also a big knob on the top of the Aegis Ti5  that you can use to optimise system performance - though what MSI mean by that isn't super-clear at this stage. There's also a miniature LCD display to monitor performance at a glance. 

Australian pricing and availability for the MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 is to be determined. 

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.




Fergus Halliday
