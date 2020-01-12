Corsair's Project Orion is the best use of its ultra-bright Capellix LEDs yet

Behold the dazzling beauty of Corsair's most advanced RGB lights. Project Orion must not be missed.

(PC World (US online))

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

During last year’s CES, Corsair unveiled its Capellix LEDs—smaller, brighter, and more power-efficient LEDs than the conventional ones found in RGB components. At that time we called them, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, the most important item at the show.

For CES 2020, Corsair showed off a new implementation of Capellix in Project Orion, a modified Corsair Crystal 465X case with the LEDs lining the inside of its glass panels. Embedded into a transparent film, the ultra-bright LEDs illuminate the exterior of the case without interfering with the clarity of the view of the internal components.

We were able to play with a few saved presets in Corsair’s iCue management software to cycle the grid of 150 Capellix LEDs through different color schemes and patterns, including a downward stream of green inspired by the Matrix and the standard roll through a rainbow of hues. One monochrome red pattern stood out as particularly striking in its intensity of color, giving the impression of being on a warship in a 1980s movie.

Corsair says that it’s still discussing further applications for its twinkling lights, so we could eventually see these LEDs on store shelves in an entirely new case—or in yet another product line all together.

CES 2020

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
