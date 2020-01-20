Put your hands up if you want a Ryzen-based take on Intel's NUC hardware

(PC World) on

ryzen_9_3900x_9-100800712-orig.jpg

ryzen_9_3900x_9-100800712-orig.jpg

Credit: Gordon Mah Ung

Speaking to PC World, AMD representatives are open-minded about picking up where the Hades Canyon left off.

For the unfamiliar, the Hades Canyon was Intel's 2018 gaming and VR-focused NUC with a twist: it combined the processing know-how of Intel with an onboard dedicated Vega GPU. The result of this union: "a phenomenally cool product."

Intel's next foray into the micro-computing space, the Ghost Canyon, raises the stakes by incorporating up to an i9 CPU and bringing with it support for dedicated graphics cards. Of course, this radical redesign on the ultra-compact NUC that came before it isn't without drawbacks. For one, it's noticably less compact than previous efforts.

According to Mithun Chandrasekhar, Radeon Product Manager for AMD, "the fact that you can put in a full size GPU sort of flies in the face of it."

Given AMD's involvement with the Intel's previous gaming-focused NUC, one question we had to ask during our chat was whether AMD would ever try their own hand at making a similar sort of micro-PC.

Chandrasekhar says it's something that AMD have explored but nothing they have firm plans for at the moment.

"It's an interesting form-factor but the fact is that we provide the GPU and the platform side of things is taken care of by the Ryzen team. If they get feedback from press and other places [asking for it], then absolutely. We have the expertise in-house, it's just a matter of prioritizing it."

"We're hearing your feedback. If enough people come out and say they want something like this, I don't see a reason why we couldn't think about it."

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

Tags AMDRyzen

Fergus Halliday
