Telstra gear up for greater gaming offering in 2020

Credit: Telstra

Off the back of a recent partnership with Xbox, Telstra are looking to take gaming more seriously as a market segment.

According to Michael Ackland, Group Executive, Consumer and Small Business at Telstra, "We’re happy that our customers are embracing gaming like never before thanks to the convenient bundle that puts hundreds of games on offer faster than ever. To celebrate, we’re bringing more to our gaming offer than ever in 2020, with the addition of new games and hardware for our customers."

While there's no word yet on the previously-teased upgrade paths for those looking to upgrade to the Xbox Series X, Telstra are adding a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order-flavored option to their Xbox All Access Bundle. They're also now offering the Xbox Elite Wireless controller on 24-month and 36-month plans as well as through the Telstra Plus points store. 

Speaking at this year's CES to journalists, Ackland also continued to tease the possibility of a gaming optimised broadband product. 

"We think it offers a real point of difference from customers that are purchasing additional gaming routers or gaming VPNs today in a way that’s simple and integrated into our Smart Modem. Over time we think there’s some cool concepts that could incorporate the work we’re doing on low-latency mobile connections and give gamers the choice of network they want to use to get the best gaming outcome."

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.



Fergus Halliday
