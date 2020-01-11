Microsoft will begin replacing Microsoft Edge with its Chromium-based browser next week

All consumer PCs running Windows 10 will be upgraded automatically. Businesses, however, have a choice.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Mark Hachman / IDG

Beginning Wednesday, the era of the “traditional” Microsoft Edge will come to an end—for consumers, anyway.

Microsoft said in November that the new Chromium-based Edge would begin replacing the “traditional” Edge, which uses Microsoft’s own EdgeHTML to render pages.  Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president in charge of Microsoft’s Modern Life & Devices Group, told PCWorld that the process would begin on January 15. Microsoft confirmed this in a document it released earlier this week, though with one caveat: If you’re a business user, you can choose to remain on the “old” Edge.

According to Microsoft, Windows 10 Home and Pro PCs that are running Windows 10 1803 (the April 2018 Update) will be automatically updated to the new Chromium-based Edge, colloquially known as “Chredge” or “Edgium.” If your PC is joined to an Active Directory or Azure Active Directory domain, or managed by an external admin—business users, essentially—then it will be excluded from the upgrade. Microsoft will also deploy what it’s calling the Blocker Toolkit to help prevent automatic delivery of the new Edge.

Consumers, however, won’t have a choice. And to many, they’ll simply see the old Edge replaced with the new Edge, complete with an updated logo. Naturally, this won’t make much of a difference if you already browse with Chrome or Firefox as your default browser. If you do use Edge, however, you’ll begin seeing the new Edge with its new UI. Microsoft’s made an effort to keep the new Edge’s memory consumption down.

edge browser logo microsoft Microsoft

How will you know if you’ve received the new Microsoft Edge? Look for this icon to appear in your taskbar.We wouldn’t be surprised if you see a pop-up notification, too.

Microsoft’s going right down to the wire in finalizing the new Edge, too. According to the latest beta build of the new Edge (Edge version 79.0.309.60), certain sync features haven’t yet been turned on, including open tabs and history. Insider versions of the new Edge also won’t sync with the old Edge, at least right now. (That may be fixed by release.) 

So what can you do if you still want to hold on to the old Microsoft Edge, at least for now? It’s unclear, but more information may arrive next week: “This process will start after January 15, 2020 and more information will be available on that date,” Microsoft says of the Edge transitional period. So for now, stay tuned. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Windows 10Windows 10 ProfessionalWindows 10 Home

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?