Everything you missed at this year's CES

Slept through the biggest consumer electronics tradeshow in the the world? Here what you need to know if you're looking for the biggest news out of this year's CES 2020.
AMD
- Ryzen 4000 Mobile: We learn more from David McAfee of AMD
- High-end Navi GPUs and ray tracing are coming to Radeon graphics cards, AMD CEO teases
- The Radeon RX 5600 XT uses AMD's cutting-edge Navi GPU to hit PC gaming's sweet spot
- AMD's 7nm Ryzen 4000 laptop CPUs arrive with eyes on Intel's performance crown
- AMD's monstrous 64-core Threadripper 3990WX: How much and how fast it will be
Intel
- Intel's new NUC trades size for scope
- Intel already has a working DG1 'Xe' graphics card, but it's only for developers
- Here's Destiny 2 being played on Intel's first Xe discrete graphics chip
- Intel thanks Australian Bushfire first responders at CES press conference
- Intel's new 'Thunderbolt 4' spec quickly turns into a mess
- Intel's Project Athena portfolio now includes Chromebooks and (soon) Foldables
- Intel confirms 'Tiger Lake' is the next Intel Core processor you need to care about
- Intel give gamers a glimpse of their first dedicated GPU in action
Corsair
Belkin
- Belkin chase charging supremacy with new accessories
- Belkin teams with Devialet to build the SoundForm Elite smart speaker and wireless charger
Mobvoi
HyperX
Dell
- Alienware embrace FreeSync with new 244Hz gaming monitor
- Dell upgrade the XPS 13 ahead of CES
- Dell's Latitude 9510 shakes up corporate laptops with 5G, machine learning and thin bezels
- Dell's G5 15 SE, a Ryzen 4000 showcase, will ship this April
- Dell fire off with a 5G-capable Latitude laptop ahead of CES
- Dell's XPS 13 9300 gets 10nm 10th-gen CPUs, a bigger display and upgradable storage
- Dell Concept UFO, Concept Duet, and Concept Ori are intriguing peeks at future PCs
D-Link
- D-Link to unveil a host of new routers at CES, including four Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems
- New D-Link home security cameras feature onboard AI
Nuki
Suunto
Lenovo
- Lenovo's foldable tablet is called the ThinkPad X1 Fold, and it'll ship for $2,499 mid-year
- Lenovo's Yoga 5G promises what the Surface Pro X couldn't: All-day battery life
- Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus adds a secondary E Ink display to help you focus
- BYO graphics card: The Legion Y740S gaming laptop is made to marry Lenovo's first eGPU
LG
- Every new OLED TV LG announced at CES 2020
- 2020 is the year OLED will begin to get smaller
- LG adopt Filmmaker Mode across entire 2020 premium TV range
Acer
- Acer's Swift 3 will offer AMD and Intel versions with surprising differences
- Acer's ConceptD 7 Ezel is a laptop for creators with a versatile display and top-shelf parts
Arlo
ASUS
- ASUS deploy Mini-LED and 360Hz panels in latest ROG gaming monitor lineup
- ROG open new frontier for customisation through new Zephyrus G14
- Asus crams Ryzen 4000 and powerful GeForce RTX graphics into a tiny 14-inch laptop
- New Asus ZenBook Duo shrinks the dual-screen PC without giving up what makes it special
- ASUS' latest ExpertBook is so lightweight it's actually filthy
- ASUS gamble on a new gaming mouse with a built-in joystick
Brydge
TCL
JBL
Canon
HP
- HP glorify their glitziest Spectre x360 with better battery life and thinner bezels
- HP covets content creators with new Envy 32 All-in-One
- HP's Elite Dragonfly integrates Tile for easier tracking on the go
- HP's Spectre x360 15t offers 4K resolution without killing battery, and it's smaller too
- HP's Envy 32 AiO busts out with HDR 600 4K, RTX graphics and very loud speakers
Netgear
- Netgear adapts its Orbi mesh router to 4G LTE
- Netgear brings mesh networking technology to its Nighthawk router line
Sony
- Sony adds a 48-inch OLED and a new 8K UHD LCD to its 2020 TV offerings
Uber
LIFX
Samsung
- Samsung's T7 Touch portable SSD blends blazing-fast speeds with fingerprint security
- Samsung’s Odyssey line to make an Australian debut with new gaming monitor
- Samsung’s TikTok-friendly Sero TV is coming to Australia
- Samsung gear up for 2020 with wider MicroLED range
- Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook is a shiny red bid for greatness
- Samsung’s new QLED range sees the war on bezels gain a new foothold in the TV space
- Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex α: A slim QLED-packing 2-in-1 with a 'palatable' price tag
Hisense
- Hisense debut a strikingly simple 2020 TV lineup
- Hisense expand Australian Laser TV line with TriChroma models
- Hisense are officially over OLED TVs
- Hisenses’ first Dual Cell ULED XD TV to launch in 2020
Nvidia
- Nvidia's eye-searing new G-Sync Ultimate monitors push displays even further into the future
- Nvidia's face-melting G-Sync Esports Displays hit a blistering 360Hz
- Nvidia to offer free 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud on all new RTX Studio PCs
Jabra
- Jabra augment affordability with new on-ear headphones
- Jabra introduce gym-friendly Elite 75t Active true wireless earbuds
Razer
MSI
- A huge battery, teeny fan blades, and other cool features adorn MSI's GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider
- MSI newest gaming desktop has 5G connectivity
- MSI show off Mini-LED laptop for content creators
TP-Link
Western Digital
Seagate
- Seagate's new external SSDs blend style with performance
- Seagate show off new modular Lyve Drive storage solution
Withings
Alcatel
Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.