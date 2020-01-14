Cooler Master's adorable Masterbox MB311L mini-tower is affordable, too

Tempered glass and two 140mm ARGB fans in a $60 case? Yes, please.

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Not too long ago, spending under $80 for a computer case meant you’d get an entirely plastic affair with unlit fans. Or, if you looked hard enough, fans with simple red or blue LEDs—definitely not the rainbow colors that have overtaken the industry.

In 2020, higher-end aesthetic touches are trickling down to mainstream components, as we saw this year at Cooler Master’s CES booth. Among the company’s upcoming offerings is the Masterbox MB311L ARGB, a micro-ATX mini-tower case that comes with a tempered glass side panel and two 140mm addressable RGB fans for just $60.

In our video, we take a look at it up close, as well as indulge in a little bit of spontaneous emotion in response to its appearance. (If you’re also vulnerable to the cuteness of kittens when compared to full-grown cats, the MR311L’s look of “miniaturized version of a mid-tower or even full-sized ATX case” may hit you the same way.)

Cooler Master says that the MB311L (and its solid front panel variant, the MB320L) will release sometime in Q2 2020. The company also announced other cases at the show, including the $100 Masterbox TD500 Mesh, a Fractal Design Meshify C lookalike that will arrive some time in the first quarter.

