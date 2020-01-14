Rumors mount that a major bug could be disclosed on the day Microsoft ends support for Windows 7

Let this be a lesson to keep your PC updated.

(PC World (US online)) on

Security researcher Brian Krebs is warning that a particularly nasty bug may be patched on Tuesday, January 14—the day that support for Windows 7 is expected to expire.

If that’s true, then potentially millions of Windows users could be exposed to the malware, which Krebs is reporting could involve crypt32.dll, which controls “certificate and cryptographic messaging functions in the CryptoAPI.” Here’s what’s scary, Krebs reports: A flaw in the crypt32.dll could be used to spoof the digital signature of a piece of software, creating the possibility that your PC could allow in a piece of malware posing as a perfectly legitimate application.

Krebs is also noting that Will Dormann, who authors many of the vulnerability reports for the CERT Coordination Center, tweeted that “people should perhaps pay very close attention to installing tomorrow’s Microsoft Patch Tuesday Updates in a timely manner.”

Krebs is also reporting that the NSA is scheduled to host a conference call on January 14 regarding a current cybersecurity issue.

With support for Windows 7 set to expire tomorrow, the timing of this is extremely concerning. If Microsoft hews to its previous guidance, that means that it would not provide a security patch for the vulnerability, leaving millions of Windows 7 users especially vulnerable. Of course, even if Microsoft does issue a patch for this rumored flaw—and if there is one, extending support by a day wouldn’t be out of the question—that doesn’t mean there’s not another blockbuster bug waiting in the wings.

To reiterate: It’s highly unlikely that Microsoft wouldn’t issue a patch for Windows 7 if such a major vulnerability were disclosed. Nevertheless, Microsoft couldn’t come up with a more perfect reason to encourage users to migrate off an older, less secure OS—even if both Windows 10 and Windows 7 are vulnerable. 

Whether or not Microsoft or the NSA plans to release a bombshell tomorrow, one thing is true: You simply can not go wrong keeping your PC up to date with patches and other fixes. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Windows 7

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?