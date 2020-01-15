Lian Li's smaller take on its popular O11 Dynamic is all about room for radiators

This 38L case is the counterbalance to last year's O11 Dynamic XL.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

The Lian Li O11D Mini we saw at CES in Las Vegas fills out a family. Nearly two years ago, Lian Li released the O11 Dynamic, a case born from collaboration with well-known overclocker Der8auer. The tempered glass ATX case allowed builders to show off their stunning water-cooled builds in their full glory and won hearts across the globe. Lian Li then followed up with an XL version in 2019, which fans received with equal enthusiasm.

For 2020, the O11D Mini is Lian Li's solution for on the opposite end of the size spectrum, A smaller 38L variant accommodating up to full-ATX motherboards, the littlest O11 remains geared for water-cooling aficionados, particularly those eager to add multiple radiators to their build.

Lian Li gave us all the details on the case, and the company was gracious enough to allow us to tear it down right at the company's CES suite to get a better look at its layout. Standout features for the Mini are a customizable back panel, which allows you to shift the position of micro-ATX and mini-ITX boards to fit in additional radiators, a tiny screen on the front of the panel that can cycle through logos for Lian Li and Der8auer, as well as a readout of the case’s temperature. This case houses only SFX power supplies, unlike its bigger siblings.

Lian Li says the O11D Mini will be available in May, with a price “below $100.”

CES 2020

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
