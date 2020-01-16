What to expect from Microsoft's 'new Edge' browser, rolling out to you soon

Consumers won't have a choice in the matter, though if you don't browse with Edge, Microsoft will respect that choice.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft said Wednesday that while it will begin rolling out its new, Chromium-based Edge browser today, the process will take several months to complete for the PC market as a whole.

Microsoft said in a blog post on Wednesday that the new Edge browser would be pushed to PCs as part of a “measured rollout” that will take months to complete. In fact, if you’re on the stable version of Windows, you’ll be somewhere in the middle of the line.

Microsoft will first roll out the new Edge via a subset of Windows Insiders on the Release Preview ring. It will be “offered to additional devices as data and feedback indicate that users are having a good experience,” Microsoft said.

If you don’t want to wait, however, you can download the new Edge right now at Microsoft.com/Edge, the company added. The stable version of the new Edge is listed as Edge 79.

microsoft edge informational Mark Hachman / IDG

The “informational” layout of the new Microsoft Edge’s new tab page.

Microsoft began signalling the transition to the new Edge last year. It’s based on Google's Chromium open-source browser engine, not EdgeHTML. That basically means that it will be Edge on top of a Google Chrome-like base.

What Microsoft calls the “new Edge” will visually distinguish itself from the old, existing Microsoft Edge with a new logo. (It’s part of the index image at the top of this post.) Microsoft is also renaming the old version Microsoft Edge Legacy. Otherwise, Microsoft said Wednesday that it’s trying to make the transition process from one browser to the next as seamless as possible, with favorites, passwords, and basic settings carrying over from one browser to the other.

If you’re a consumer, you won’t be able to block the update from happening. Businesses will be given the option of whether to proceed. Enterprise and education users will not be automatically upgraded either.

If you don’t use Microsoft Edge, Microsoft specifically would like you to know that it won’t migrate your browser preference to Edge. Otherwise, the company said, you’ll receive new versions of Edge on about a six-week cadence.

In our review of the new Edge, we found that the browser is solid if a bit bland, with a couple of features that either don’t work yet (based on the late-beta build we tested) or could use a bit of additional polish. The Chromium foundation, however, gives Edge access both to Microsoft’s list of curated plugins as well as the vast array of extensions available via Google's Chrome Web Store, which offers far more flexibility than the old Edge ever did.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Windows 10

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?