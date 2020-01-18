Google wants to bring Steam to Chromebooks

A Radeon-based Chromebook could soon be a thing you can buy.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Valve

Chromebook fans have been able to get their game on ever since Google Stadia launched in November, but a new report from Android Police claims that more might be on the way. According to an interview with Kan Liu, Director of Product Management for Chrome OS, Google is working toward bringing Steam support to Chromebooks, too.

Granted, this is Google we’re talking about, so it’s not all that surprising that they’re working on major features that may or may not get released. But taken at face value, this is a particularly interesting tidbit. It’s unclear whether Google is working in direct conjunction with Valve or if Steam support would even launch as an official feature, but Liu suggested Google is definitely serious about the project.

As Android Police reports, support would be enabled by tapping into Chrome OS’s Linux compatibility, not unlike how the Steam Linux client can technically run on Chromebooks using the Crostini Linux compatibility layer. But as gamers will attest, technically possible hardly means it’s a viable solution for actual gaming.

An official solution would change that, but it would still be constrained by the limitations of Chromebooks themselves—most Chromebooks lack the hardware required to play anything but the most basic retro-styled games. But Liu tells Android Police that Google will be offering higher-end Chromebook options as well: “Liu said we could expect that to change: more powerful Chromebooks, especially AMD Chromebooks, are coming. Liu would not explicitly confirm that any of these models would contain discrete Radeon graphics, but told us to stay tuned.”

That’s just as intriguing than the Steam rumor. Even the highest-end Chromebooks have GPUs that leave much to be desired, so a Chromebook with discrete Radeon graphics would represent a major boost in performance. If Steam support is something that Google and Valve will be launching in a real way, those are the kind of specs it will need to properly run, along with more local storage. Android Police notes that Liu wouldn’t confirm any rumors about enhanced graphics on Chromebooks.

But Chromebook fans certainly have a reason to be excited about the future. While Google’s roadmap hasn’t exactly been smooth, with tablet support fizzling out and Android apps struggling to catch on, it’s refreshing to see that Google hasn’t given up on Chromebooks being more than low-end disposable devices.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?