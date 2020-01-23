Samsung's latest Snapdragon-powered laptop arrives on Jan 31

(PC World)

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Book S is set for an Australian launch on the 31st of January.

Announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at last year's Unpacked press event, the new Galaxy Book S runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx CPU, 8GB of RAM and Windows 10. The Australian SKU for the always-connected PC boasts a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, MicroSD slot, 256GB of storage space, a 42Wh battery, LTE Cat 18 mobile connectivity via NanoSIM, stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor.

As mentioned in the header, the clamshell will be available locally from January 31st through JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Samsung retail and Samsung.com at an RRP of $1699.

Garry McGregor, Vice-President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia, says that “The Galaxy Book S creates a new proposition for our Australian customers seeking the best in Samsung mobile computing, LTE connectivity, and in the format of a Windows 10 powered laptop.

“The Galaxy Book S is a sleek, powerful and beautifully designed connected laptop that will also provide great battery life throughout the day. It’s an excellent device to empower Australians to always be connected while they work from almost any location, whether it’s out on the road, at the airport, or when roaming overseas.”

Based on a brief hands on, the design is a big part of the draw here. At just 961g, it's incredibly light and just 11.8mm in thickness. The build quality and material design feel super premium and while the Galaxy Book S isn't weighted in such a way that can gently flick it open with a single finger (as you can with a Macbook) - it does get pretty close.

Aside from the final availability details, the biggest update worth noting here that Australians will only be getting the cheaper version of the Galaxy Book S. Previously, a version of this laptop with 512GB of storage was also shown. However, at this stage, it looks like Australian shoppers interested in that extra ROM are going to have to look at importing.

The Samsung Galaxy Book S goes on sale in Australia on January 31st.


