Here's what Android running on the dual-screen Surface Duo might look like

Next up: Windows 10X.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Jonas Daehnert

On Wednesday, Microsoft released an emulator showing how Android apps would run on the dual-screen Surface Duo Android phone. We now have a better idea of how it will all work.

Microsoft is simultaneously developing apps for the dual-screen Surface Duo Android platform, as well as the Surface Neo, a dual-screen Windows PC that will run Microsoft's upcoming Windows 10X. Microsoft will release a Windows emulator for Windows 10X on February 11, but it has allowed developers to begin testing the Android emulator as well.

surface duo screnshot Neowin / Youtube

Thanks to Zac Bowden of Windows Central and Jonas Daehnert, you can take a look at how Android apps will interact with one another on the Duo platform. While Bowden ran the emulator itself and compiled some footage, Daehnert overlaid the footage onto a rendering of the Neo, "showing" how it would look on the actual device.

While Android acts as you might expect, Daehnert's work shows off how well Android works on a dual-display device. On a single-display device, launching an app or selecting a menu option refreshes the single display with whatever you've chosen. In the Surface Duo render, the menu option opens on the secondary display, preserving your history. It might not sound like much, but if you've ever worked with multiple windows across multiple displays, you'll know what we mean.

Neowin also played with the dual-screen Android emulator, compiling this video of the experience.

While the  videos don't reveal any particularly revelatory uses for dual-screen Android devices, they're simply an elegant depiction of how the Surface Duo will work. Holiday 2020 can't come soon enough.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?