Which Razer laptop should I buy?

(PC World) on

Credit: Razer

Razer have moved beyond their bread and butter in recent years. No longer content with playing in the gaming gear space, they’re now offering fully-fledged gaming laptops. 

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re looking to buy a Razer gaming laptop.

How many kinds of laptops does Razer currently offer?

As opposed to major OEMs like HP or Dell, Razer only really sell one single type of laptop PC: the Razer Blade. However, that’s not to say that each class of Razer Blade doesn’t hit a different target market.

In total, there are three versions of the Razer Blade:

  • Razer Blade Stealth (review here)

  • Razer Blade

  • Razer Blade Pro 

What’s the difference between the Razer Blade, Razer Blade Stealth and Razer Blade Pro?

The Razer Blade Stealth is billed as the company’s best gaming ultrabook. It’s super lightweight and can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card - which is something of a relative-rarity among laptops of this weight class. Pricing for the Razer Blade Stealth starts at $1999.

Credit: Razer

In our review of the Razer Blade Stealth, we said that "The Razer Blade Stealth is a really nice work laptop that inherits a bevy of gaming features to great effect. If you’re looking for that, and have the money to burn, it’s a really compelling package. And if you’re the person who has the money to both buy this and then use it with a Razer Core external graphics unit, it’s even more tantalizing."

Even if your not keen on gaming, the Razer Blade Stealth makes a compelling pitch. You can find it on Amazon here.

On the other end of the spectrum, you’ve got the Razer Blade Pro. It’s got a 17-inch FHD screen with a 240Hz refresh-rate on the outside and an Nvidia RTX 2080 and Intel i7-9750H on the inside. There are beefier gaming laptops out there, to be sure, but very few that manage to excel at the laptop form-factor in the way that this one does. Pricing starts at $3849. 

Credit: Razer

The Razer Blade Pro has a very similar design to the Stealth but one that's inked in a far bolder font. It’s the Razer laptop for those who want a high-end gaming laptop that competes with the best of them. You can find it on Amazon here.

Last but not least, the middle-of-the-road Razer Blade acts as an equaliser between these two extremes.

Credit: Razer

It’s got a 15.6-inch FHD screen that can be upgraded to offer up to a 240Hz refresh rate and respectable specs that go all the way up to an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 and the same i7-9750H found in its Pro counterpart. Pricing starts at $2649 and you can find it on Amazon here

Which Razer Laptop Should I Buy?

Fundamentally, the biggest things you need to keep in mind when deciding between Razer’s various Blade notebook PCs what kind of gaming you plan to do on it and what size of scren you want. If you want a big screen, the Razer Blade Pro is the obvious choice. If you’re after something more compact or planning to pair your new laptop up with an eGPU like the Razer Core, the Razer Blade Stealth is a lean and meaner option.

Credit: Razer

Not all of Razer's obsidian Macbook-clones are created equal but there's a charm in how restrained the company's laptop range feels relative to brands like HP or Lenovo. Rather than try to do it all, Razer are trying to do a few things really well.

For more laptop buying guides, check out:

laptopsRazerGaming Laptops

Fergus Halliday
