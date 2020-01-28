Black wallpaper bug from Windows 7's 'final' update will get fixed

Dead OS walking

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: pan xiaozhen modified by IDG Comm. / Microsoft

Windows 7 may have gone end-of-life earlier this month, but Microsoft’s preparing a postmortem patch to fix a bug introduced in what was supposed to be the final update.

After installing the KB4534310 update on Patch Tuesday, many users complained that their wallpaper turned black.

While some forum-goers were quick to grab their torches and pitchforks, convinced it was a last second-middle finger to lingering Windows 7 users, that’s not the case whatsoever. It’s a bug, and Microsoft’s readying a fix for it despite Windows 7 being out of support.

“We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release, which will be released to all customers running Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1,” the update’s support page now says.

At first, Microsoft only promised a fix for organisations paying for Extended Security Updates, as the Verge noted, but a change of heart’s occurred and now everybody’s getting it. Good.

In the meantime, the black screens happen when you set your wallpaper to Stretch. Using another configuration option when you’re setting your wallpaper works around the issue—Center or selecting a custom-sized image matched to your screen resolution are probably the best Stretch alternatives, but FillFit, and Tile work too.

Once you’ve switched away from a stretched wallpaper, your imagery should return.

Better yet, you could move to a still-supported operating system at no cost, as Microsoft’s free Windows 10 upgrade is still officially-unofficially available.

Staying on an operating system that isn’t receiving security patches is a bad idea. But if you’re dead-set on sticking with an end-of-life OS, be sure to grab a security suite and read our guide to staying safe on Windows 7 after the security patches stop. It’ll keep you as protected as possible.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftWindows 7

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?