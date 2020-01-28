New 'CacheOut' attack targets Intel processors, with a fix arriving soon

Intel rates CacheOut as "medium" severity, and says that mitigations to address it will be published soon

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dreamstime

Researchers have discovered and published information on what they’re calling CacheOut, a vulnerability in most Intel CPUs that allows an attacker to target more specific data, even stored within Intel’s secured SGX enclave.

Intel assigned what’s known as the CVE-2020-0549 vulnerability a threat level of “medium,” acknowledging the danger of a targeted attack. The company noted that CacheOut has never been used outside of a laboratory environment.

Among the threats CacheOut poses is to cloud providers, and leaking data from hypervisors (virtual machine monitors) and the virtual machines running on them.

Because the researchers disclosed the CacheOut vulnerability privately to Intel some time before making it public, those cloud providers have already deployed countermeasures against CacheOut.

Intel said that it plans to release mitigations to address the issue in the near future. These normally are sent to users in the form of BIOS or driver updates.

Virtually all Intel processors are potentially affected by CacheOut, save for processors released after the fourth quarter of 2019. AMD processors are not affected, according to details released on a dedicated CacheOut site.

Credit: Marina Minkin

Processors made by IBM and ARM may be affected, but have not been confirmed. The paper, by lead author researcher Stephan van Schaik of the University of Michigan and colleagues, has also been made public.

CacheOut is another in the line of side-channel exploits that have targeted Intel processors, taking advantage of flaws in Intel’s architecture to attack data as it moves though various data buffers. Those came to light as part of the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities.

The CacheOut authors suggest that while older speculative execution attacks have resulted in data dumps, the new vulnerability could be used to generate more targeted attacks—that when combined with data-cleaning techniques, specific data could be more easily obtained than before. The CacheOut vulnerability cannot be stopped with Intel’s Spectre/Meltdown mitigations.

The CacheOut authors said the vulnerability can be used to attack the unmodified Linux kernel, specifically attacking kernel address space layout randomisation (KASLR) and recovering secret kernel stack canaries. The latter is specifically designed to protect against stack-based buffer overflow attacks.

In addition, the authors believe that the attack could be used to break virtualisation, leaking info from virtual machines that run on top of the same CPU core. Finally, the attack can force Intel’s Software Guard Extensions (SGX) to flush out decrypted data into a cache, where it can be read and analysed using data-cleaning techniques.

While van Schaik and the other researchers suggested that CacheOut could be mitigated by disabling hyper-threading or disabling TSX within Intel’s processors, the authors also noted that Intel will release mitigations to address the problem.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags intelsecurity

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?