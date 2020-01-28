Here's how much the Motorola Razr will cost in Australia

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Motorola are striking back after a brief sojourn from the premium market with their first foldable. The new Motorola Razr features a unique, eye-catching and ultra-portable clamshell design and a 6.2-inch flexible display. It milks the nostalgia of the Motorola Razer brand for all its worth and blends together the tech of today with the look and feel of the brand's bygone golden age.



But just how much will the reimagined Motorola Razr cost in Australia?



Outright

The Motorola Razr is available for preorder in Australia from today ahead of a February 24th launch date.



Australian shoppers will be able to find and purchase the Razr outright through either the Motorola web store or JB Hi-Fi.



Andy Ellis, Director of Telecommunications and Product Services at JB Hi-Fi, says that“JB Hi-Fi pride ourselves on launching the newest and most innovative technology to our customers. We are excited to partner with Motorola to bring the revolutionary motorola razr flippable handset to Australia!”



In Australia, local pricing for the Motorola Razr starts at AU$2699. This is slightly less than the price of Samsung's Galaxy Fold. However, in the grand scheme of things, it's not that much cheaper and the Razr still sits firmly in the premium-end of the market when it comes to pricing.



There's only a single model on offer here, which pairs up 6GB of RAM with 128GB of on-board storage. Unfortuantely, the new Motorola Razr does not feature a microSD slot - so there's no way to expand on that.



Postpaid

At launch, the Motorola Razr will be available on a plan exclusively through Telstra. However, the telco has yet to announce details or pricing for the Motorola Razr. We'll update this article when we know more.

In the meantime, we estimate that the price of getting a Motorola Razr on a post-paid plan through Telstra will start at $125/month for a 36-month contract or $165/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the Razr ($2699), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's 15GB phone plan ($50).



