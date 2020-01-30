Nomad Base Station Stand review: Easily the best-looking wireless charger I've used

The Nomad Base Station Stand is not only easy on the eyes, but it's also one of the highest-performing wireless chargers we've tested.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Nomad

Top to bottom, Nomad’s product line consists of high-quality accessories and devices. From its iPhone and Pixel cases to cables and wireless chargers, the common theme is premium. The Base Station Stand is no different. With an aluminum housing and leather pad, it’s clear the moment you unbox it that this wireless charger is a step above the competition when it comes to overall design. Of course, that premium design comes with a premium price tag. 

Note: This review is part of our roundup of wireless charging pads. Go there for details on competing products and our testing methods for both Android phones and iPhones.

At $99.95, the Base Station Stand costs the same as Nomad’s standard Base Station that’s capable of charging two devices at the same time, thanks to its flat design and quad Qi-compatible wireless charging coils. With the Base Station Stand, you can charge only one device at a time. Still, it features two coils, capable of 10 watts each, making it possible to charge your Android phone or iPhone in either a vertical or horizontal orientation.

You can even charge your AirPods on the Stand. If you have AirPods Pro, you’ll need to stand the case on its end, but it worked without any issues in my testing.

A small light on the front of the stand lets you know the current charging status, and it has an ambient sensor that will reduce its brightness at night if you opt to put the stand next to your bed.

nomad airpods Nomad

In addition to charging your phone, the Base Station Stand can be used to charge your Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Included in the box are an 18W wall adapter and USB-C cable for powering the stand. If you’re in a hurry and need to top off your phone, you can use that 18W adapter to cut down on the charge time.

Speaking of charge time, the Base Station Stand is the second-fastest wireless charging pad I’ve tested for Android phones, and the fastest for the iPhone.

When charging a Galaxy S9 from empty to full, the Stand took an average of 158 minutes, or 2 hours and 38 minutes, over three different charge cycles. The only wireless charger that has beat that mark is Anker’s PowerWave Stand.

When charging an empty iPhone 11 for an hour, the Base Station Stand averaged a charge level of 42 percent. After taking into account the battery size of the previous iPhone models we’ve tested, that’s good enough for the top spot.

Not only does it look good, but it charges fast? It’s almost too good to be true. So, is the Base Station Stand worth its nearly $100 price tag? If stellar design and fast wireless charging are of utmost importance to you, then yes, it is.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Jason Cipriani

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?