10 neat and ridiculous smart things to use with your Google Home

Searching for ways to make your investment in a Google Home (or other Assistant-powered smart speaker) more justified? I certainly am.



After you get past the novelty of asking your Assistant trivia questions or getting it to play "Dance Monkey" fourteen times in a row, it's only natural to wonder what other tech you can pair up with your smart speaker to make your home that little bit smarter and connected.



Here are ten smart things you can connect to the Google Assistant:

Smarter Coffee

Credit: Smarter

For as long as Google’s Assistant has existed, I have yearned for the world in which I can tell it to make me a coffee. The Smart Coffee coffee machine allows you to do just that. It’s unlikely to replace your local baristra anytime soon but you can customise it to your liking through dedicated strength, filter and grind settings.



You can find the Smarter Coffee machine here.

Alternatively? Check out Gourmia Barista Butler WiFi Coffee Maker

AppKettle

Credit: AppKettle

More of a tea person? The quirkily-named AppKettle brings the same sort of voice-integration found in the above appliance to a traditional kettle form-factor. Connected to your Google Assistant via IFTTT, you can turn your kettle on remotely and even specify the temperature.



Alternatively? Smarter's iKettle might be more your thing



Moodo

Credit: Moodo

One of the more unexpected smart home products to emerge in recent years has been the rise of smart scent dispensers like Moodo. Moodo takes the coffee pod model and applies it to fragrance diffusers. Once setup and integrated with your Google Assistant, you can then activate the product remotely using your voice.

You can find Moodo here.

Alternatively? Geeni Smart Wifi Essential Oil Diffuser

Anker Roav Bolt

Credit: Anker

Anker’s Roav Bolt lets you bring the powerful capabilities of your Google Assistant from your home into your car. Powered by your vehicle’s lighter socket, the Roav Bolt then connects to your phone via Bluetooth or Aux cable to allow for easy audio output using your car’s stereo system.

You can find the Anker Roav Bolt here.

Alternatively? JBL Link Drive

Nvidia Shield TV

Credit: Nvidia

If you want to control your TV or summon the latest episode of Netflix's "Sex Education" using the power of your voice, the Android-powered Nvidia Shield TV is a great device to pick up. The beefy internal specs and support for pretty much every streaming service out there (bar Foxtel) already make it one of the best streaming boxes you can buy, the integration with Google's smart assistant is just icing on the cake.



In our review, we said that If you take your home entertainment seriously, the Shield TV is a product that’s seriously worth considering despite the shortcomings.”

You can buy the Nvidia Shield TV here.

Petnet SmartFeeder 2.0

Credit: Petnet

The promise of the smart home is fundamentally about reducing the things you need to worry about doing in your day and Petnet’s SmartFeeder 2.0 taps into that desire nicely.

Rather than have to worry about feeding your pet by hand, the SmartFeeder 2.0 lets you dispense dry food using your voice assistant of choice. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also find out how long it’s been since your pet was last fed, check out how much food is left in the produce, and can even take photos of your pet to confirm they’re getting their fill.



You can buy the Petnet SmartFeeder 2.0 here.

Deebot Ozmo 930

Credit: Ecovacs

Deebot’s Ozmo 930 is a smart robot vacuum cleaner that’s not just equipped to clean up dust - it’s also able to mop floors. Better still, you can control the Ozmo 930 using your voice assistant of choice. It’s both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible.

When we reviewed the previous Ozmo 900, we said that "If the goal is to pitch a more affordable cleaning robot than can slot right into homes as they embrace smart assistants like the Google Assistant, this is a pretty solid effort. And if that’s what you’re expecting, you’ll probably be pretty happy with this."

You can buy the Deebot Ozmo 930 here.

Nuki Smart Lock

Credit: Nuki

Nuki’s Smart Locks takes a different approach to delivering on the potential appeal of traditional smart locks. More than that, they takes away some of the familiar catches or caveats that make smart locks seem intimiating or impossible.



Unlike traditional smart locks, the Nuki Smart Lock can be installed over the top of your existing lock with minimal fuss. It’s just as convenient and secure as an ordinary smart lock but there are no screws or drills needed to set it up.



You can buy the Nuki Smart Lock here.



Alternatively? Try August.

SimpleHuman Sensor Can

Credit: SimpleHuman

Look, this one’s not technically Google Home or Assistant integrated. However, with that caveat noted, SimpleHuman’s Sensor Can is the overtly ridiculous kind of smart home tech that’s so overengineered it becomes borderline-charming.

As you might expect, the Sensor Can can be opened by either waviong your hand over it or telling it to open up by using your voice. On top of that nifty tech, it's also a pretty slick looking....for a trash can anyway.



You can buy the SimpleHuman Sensor Can here.

Husqvarna 435X AWD

Credit: Husqvarna

Look it ain’t cheap but it’s a hell of an upgrade on the traditional lawn mowing experience.



The Husqvarna 435X AWD is a robot lawnmower that’s able to be remotely activated using the Google Assistant. It’s fully automated and powered by a set of internal batteries. When the juice gets low, it’ll returns to the charging station before continuing the job.



You can find out more about the Husqvarna 435X AWD here.



