PCWorld's January Digital Magazine: iPhone 11 vs. Android's best

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the January issue

In the January issue of PCWorld we pit Android’s best phones against the iPhone 11. Microsoft is ending support for Office 2010, but you have options. See the new 5G phones we're looking forward to in 2020. 

Other highlights include:

  • News: Hands on with the Snapdragon 8c and 7c, Qualcomm's value-PC play, plus we have the details on Google's first 'Pixel feature drop'
  • PC Gaming: Halo: Reach PC first impressions, plus how the Epic Games Store's fight against Steam has made PC gaming better for everyone
  • Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1650 Super review: The Radeon RX 580 is finally dead
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15-inch (Core i7) review: This is the one you should buy
  • LG Gram 17 review: A big-screen laptop that's incredibly lightweight
  • GIMP basics: Best tips and tricks for beginners
  • Here's How: Windows 10 Mobile is finally dead: How to take your data and move on

Video highlights

Watch: PCWorld had the chance to test the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 in both its Ryzen 7 and Core i7 versions, essentially identical laptops save for the CPU. This gives us the exceedingly rare opportunity to crown the best laptop processor of this generation, based on head-to head tests.

Read your issues on PC or Mac

Starting today, you can read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your Macworld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. 

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away. 

