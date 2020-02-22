Panasonic pull out of Australian TV market

FZ1000U-spotlight.png Credit: Panasonic

Panasonic won't be launching any new TVs in Australia this year.

According to a statement sent to media this afternoon, "Panasonic Australia has decided to withdraw from the Australian television market in 2020, in light of current local market conditions and to allow the company to focus on other established and emerging areas of the business."

The company say that they have already informed local retail partners of this decision and will continue to sell their current range of TVs in Australia while stocks last. They also say that they plan to continue to provide a full customer service experience to all owners of its television products.

Panasonic say the decision not affect any other products in our Home AV range or any other categories, such as their Lumix cameras or the recently-relaunched Technics brand.

"Panasonic has been an industry leader in consumer electronics for more than 100 years and we are proud of the enduring success of our business in Australia. Panasonic will continue to evolve its portfolio of products and solutions to meet the needs of the Australian market."



