You can now watch Apple TV+ on LG TVs

Credit: Apple

LG's WebOS-powered TVs can now be used to enjoy Apple TV+ originals like The Morning Show, Dickinson and more.



From this week, all LG 2019 OLED TVs and compatible LG SUPER UHD TVs will get access to a dedicated Apple TV+ app. Owners of select LG UHD TVs (Series UM76, UM74, UM73, UM69) will also get the app later this month.



Previously, users were able to stream Apple TV originals to select LG TVs using AirPlay 2.0. However, the arrival of a dedicated app for the streaming service should make jumping between Apple's content and the alternatives a little bit more frictionless. For more on Apple TV+, check out our guide to Australian streaming services here.



“LG continues to offer the latest in home entertainment experience through technological innovations that support the delivery of high-quality viewing and user convenience,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company.



“By bringing the Apple TV app and Apple TV+ to even more TV models, we are once again demonstrating our determination to meet consumers’ needs and add value to our products.”





