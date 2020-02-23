PCWorld's February Digital Magazine: Windows 7 is dead

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: IDG

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the February issue

Windows 7 is dead. In the February issue of PCWorld we tell you how to stay safe after the security updates stop. Check out our Android Frankenphone, which contains all the best features from the Android ecosystem. We’ve also got the 17 most anticipated games of 2020. 

Other highlights include:

  • News: Dell Concept UFO, Concept Duet, and Concept Ori are intriguing peeks at future PCs
  • CES 2020:The chips, laptops, and badass gear PC enthusiasts need to know about
  • Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 vs. HP Spectre x360 13t: Which premium laptop is best?
  • HP Pavilion x360 14m-dh0003dx review: A sturdy 2-in-1 with dependable quad-core performance
  • Sennheiser GSP 370 review: A wireless headset that lasts for 100 hours—that's all you need to know
  • Windows Upgrade: You can still upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free
  • Here's How: Your Excel formulas cheat sheet: 22 tips for calculations and common tasks

Video highlights

Watch: Lenovo showcased two intriguing PCs at CES: The ThinkPad X1 Fold, which will be the first foldable PC available, and the ThinkBook Plus, which has a second screen on the cover so you can glance at notes without opening your laptop.

Read your issues on PC or Mac

You can now read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your Macworld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. 

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away. 

Subscribers: Update your PCWorld app to the latest version today!

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

PCWorld staff

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?