Mighty add support for Amazon Music to portable player

(PC World) on

Credit: Mighty

Mighty’s streaming-friendly music player now supports both Spotify and Amazon music streaming.

Until now, Mighty users have been limited to just Spotify. Support for Amazon Music Streaming was added through a software update earlier. No word on when or if Apple Music will even join the party. 

However, this new feature isn’t without its limits. For now, “Mighty works with one music service at a time. If you switch music services, all previously synced playlists will be removed.”

Existing Mighty users will need to update both to both the latest version of the Mighty app and update the firmware on their portable music player before they can make the switch to Amazon Music.

Launched in 2018, the original Mighty basically promised to marry the form-factor of the classic iPod Nano with the modern conveniences of music streaming. A follow-up, the Mighty Vibe, was launched in 2019.  

You can find more info on the Mighty Vibe over at their official website. 



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Mighty

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?