Does the Samsung Galaxy S20 have a Micro SD slot?

If the Note10 made you mad, I’ve got some good news

(PC World) on

Credit: ID 33989584 © Thejipen | Dreamstime.com

Last year’s Galaxy Note series saw the MicroSD slot relegated to a luxury for premium customers. Previously considered a standard feature, the Note 10 launched without expandable storage. The once-common MicroSD slot became a perk exclusive to customers willing to pay extra to get themselves the larger Note10+

This year’s Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra turn back the clock. Here’s what you need to know:

Does the Galaxy S20 have a MicroSD slot?

This time around, even Samsung’s most affordable Galaxy S flagship features a MicroSD slot. In addition to 128GB of on-board storage, the Galaxy S20 features support for expandable storage of up to 1TB.

Does the Galaxy S20+ have a MicroSD slot?

Like the mainline Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+ also features a MicroSD slot. Rounding out 128GB of on-board storage, the Galaxy S20+ supports expandable storage of up to 1TB.

Does the Galaxy S20 Ultra have a MicroSD slot?

The Galaxy S20 Ultra might be Samsung’s most ambitious flagship yet. However, that desire to push further than ever before is paradoxically wedded to a willingness to hold onto the foundation features that matter the most.  This might not extend to cover features like the headphone jack but it does apple for the MicroSD slot.

To that end and in addition to offering up to 512GB of on-board storage, the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a MicroSD slot and supports expandable storage of up to 1TB.

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a starting recommended retail price of AU$1349. The Galaxy S20 5G is also available for AU$1499.

Then, pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ starts at $1499. Like the S20, there's also a 5G variant - which is priced at AU$1649 - and another model with 512GB of storage - which is available for AU$1899.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra tops out the range at an RRP of $1999 for the 128GB size and AU$2249 for the 512GB size.

All three devices are available for preorder now ahead of a March 6 launch date. For more info, click here.

For the best Telstra plans for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, click here. For the best Optus plans for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, click here. For the best Vodafone plans for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, click here.

Fergus Halliday
