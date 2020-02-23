Google celebrates Maps' 15th 'birthday' with more tabs, new icon

Happy birthday! Have some new tabs!

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Google

It’s been a decade and a half since Google Maps first started telling us where to go, and Google is giving it a proper celebration. So, to mark 15 years of service, Google has refreshed the Google Maps app on Android with a new design, a new icon, and new features.

Google isn’t reinventing the wheel here, but users will notice several changes. The new Google Maps design is rolling out on iOS and Android beginning today.

google maps nav Google

New Google Maps tabs provide easier access to contributions and saved places.

The most obvious tweak (other than the icon) is with the navigation menu. Instead of three simple Explore, Commute, and For You tabs, you’ll now find five tabs spanning the bottom of your screen: Explore and Commute as before, along with Saved, Contribute, and Updates. The Saved brings your favorites out of the sidebar, while Contribute makes it quicker to share missing places and reviews. Finally, Updates is basically For You, with a feed of stories, trending nearby spots. It’s also where you’ll be able to send messages to businesses. 

Public transportation is also getting some new features to help you plan your trip, including the temperature, accessibility options, security, and even the number of carriages that are available on the subway you will be taking. Google is using crowd-sourcing and user surveys to estimate this information, which will appear alongside public transit routes. Google says the new features will begin rolling out globally in March.

google maps transit Google

Google will provide updates on temperature, security, and accessibility inside the subway car you’re riding.

Finally, Google is also beefing up its AR-powered Live View walking directions to show exactly how far a place is from where you’re standing. Additionally, Google says Live View will be receiving updates over the coming months, “starting with better assistance whenever you’re searching for a place.”

Along with the new features, Google Maps chief Jen Fitzpatrick has taken a look at the first 15 years of the service and what a “gargantuan task” it is. Thanks to AI and machine learning, Fitzpatrick says Google has “mapped as many buildings in the last year as we did in the previous 10,” and is using the technology to better identify handwritten building numbers in areas where formal street signs are uncommon. In Lagos, Nigeria, she says machine learning has helped Google Maps add 20,000 street names, 50,000 addresses, and 100,000 new businesses.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?