Amazon round out local roster with Echo Show 8

(PC World) on

Credit: Amazon

Amazon has announced Australian availability for the Amazon Echo Show 8.

Essentially, this new smart speaker is a slight upgrade on the previous Echo Show 5. It features a 8-inch HD display, a 1-megapixel camera with built-in camera shutter and a beefier set of 2-inch speakers. 

In terms of size it fits neatly between the aforementioned Echo Show 5 and the 10-inch Echo Show. Otherwise, you’re getting very much the same experience in terms of smart home integrations and hands-free functionality via the on-board Amazon Alexa smart assistant.

All up, the Echo Show 8 is about $100 more expensive than the Echo Show 5 but, for that premium, you do a bigger screen and better sound output. 

Better still, Amazon are actually running a preorder promotion that actually cuts the price of the Echo Show 8 down from AU$229 to AU$114 until the 25th of February - which is a pretty steep discount.  You can take advantage over this deal while it lasts by Clicking here.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 officially launches in Australia on February 26th at an RRP of AU$229.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonechoEcho Show 8Amazon Echo Show 8

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?