IEM moves to Melbourne in 2020

This year's Intel Extreme Masters will be merging with Melbourne's Esports Open. 

According to ESL Vice President Pro Gaming Michal “CARMAC” Blicharz, “Australians have always generated atmospheres that could not be matched by anything else."

"Coming back for 2020 was a top priority, and the Melbourne Esports Open was a natural match. It will open Intel Extreme Masters to a broader audience and provide CS:GO fans a richer event experience."  

Previous Melbourne Esports Open events have been headlined by Fortnite, Overwatch, League of Legends and Rainbow Six: Vegas esports. There's no word yet on which of these titles will return. 

There's some similarity here with the fate that befell EB Expo, which merged with PAX Australia in 2018. However, unlike that consolidation, the pricing structure of MEO looks to be getting a little bit more complicated.

Last year's MEO offered both single-day and weekend passes. In 2020, those tiers return with the former priced at $25 and $39 respectively. However, both of these passes will only get you access to a "first come, first serve unreserved general admission section" of Rod Laver Arena when it comes to IEM. 

Intel and ESL is essentially carving out a separate section of the Melbourne Esports Open for themselves and, if you want in, it's gonna cost extra. IEM Arena Single Day Tickets are priced at AU$69, Weekend tickets are priced at AU$139, Weekend Premium tickets are priced at AU$229 and Global Elite tickets are priced at AU$999. 

All IEM tickets include ground pass access to MEO 2020. 

Intel Extreme Masters Australia 2020 and the Melbourne Esports Open 2020 is set to take place on the 22nd and 23rd of August. Tickets go on sale at 10am AEDT, Friday 14 via www.ticketek.com.au or https://iem.gg/melbournetickets.



Tags esportsIEMMEO

Fergus Halliday
