Samsung advertise their next foldable before it's even announced

(PC World) on

samsung-galaxy-fold-2-100816103-orig.jpg

samsung-galaxy-fold-2-100816103-orig.jpg

Credit: Samsung

Samsung have shown off the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Z Flip in advertisement at this year's Academy Awards. 

The video, seen in the tweet above, confirms a lot of existing rumors around the devices design and capabilities. It also confirms that Samsung's next foldable will differ from their first, opting for a more-compact vertical form-factor akin to something like the new Razr

Like Motorola's foldable, the Z Flip appears to also feature an external mini-display that can be used for things like notifications and caller ID. 

Expect more info on the Galaxy Z Flip to come during Samsung's Unpacked 2020 hardware event later this week.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Samsung foldGalaxy Z Flip

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?