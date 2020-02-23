Rode introduce new plug-and-play production microphone

Credit: Rode

Rode has added a new plug-and-play microphone to their roster.

The Rode NT-USB Mini is a condenser microphone pitched at everyone from content creators and podcasts to streamers and business professionals. Basically, if you want to do some studio-quality recording using your computer or tablet, Rode are pitching themselves as an easy-fix.



To that end, the NT-USB features a directional cardioid pickup pattern optimised to reduce room sound, smoother frequency response, an in-built pop filter, an integrated 360-degree swing mount with a detachable magnet stand plus a studio-grade headphone amplifier.

According to the company, "Hard-wearing steel and reinforced nylon resin construction ensure the NT-USB Mini is ready to take on the rigours of recording anywhere and everywhere. It is made from the highest quality components in RØDE’s precision manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia."

"It works seamlessly with any recording software or streaming app, and studio-quality 24-bit, 48KHz A/D conversion ensures extremely low distortion and very high dynamic range, delivering incredible audio every time."

Previously, they've had the pedigree for quality audio gear. Now, they've got a product that's affordable enough to plug that gap in your home production setup.



The Rode NT-USB Mini is available in Australia now for an RRP of AU$99.

