Optus vs Vodafone: Who has the best Galaxy S20 plans?

Looking to snag yourself one of Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphones but can't decide between Vodafone or Optus? Here's a quick run-down of what each telco has to offer when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra:
Vodafone vs Optus: Who has the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans
If you're a frequent flyer, the best benefit of going with Vodafone is that is that you get cheap and convenient roaming for $5 per day. They're also often a little cheaper and better from a value-per-GB perspective. For example, the $65 Red Plan gets you double the data of Optus's $65 My Plan Plus.
Of course, opting for Optus does come with its perks. Specifically, you'll get a free subscription to Optus Sport, access to the National Geographic app plus a couple months of Apple Music. Depending how into sports or wildlife documentaries you are, those bonuses might make it worth choosing Optus over Vodafone (or vice-versa).
Best Optus Galaxy S20 5G 24 month plans
Best Optus Galaxy S20 5G 36 month plans