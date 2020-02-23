Optus vs Vodafone: Who has the best Galaxy S20 plans?

Looking to snag yourself one of Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphones but can't decide between Vodafone or Optus? Here's a quick run-down of what each telco has to offer when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Vodafone vs Optus: Who has the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

If you're a frequent flyer, the best benefit of going with Vodafone is that is that you get cheap and convenient roaming for $5 per day. They're also often a little cheaper and better from a value-per-GB perspective. For example, the $65 Red Plan gets you double the data of Optus's $65 My Plan Plus.



Of course, opting for Optus does come with its perks. Specifically, you'll get a free subscription to Optus Sport, access to the National Geographic app plus a couple months of Apple Music. Depending how into sports or wildlife documentaries you are, those bonuses might make it worth choosing Optus over Vodafone (or vice-versa).



Best Optus Galaxy S20 5G 24 month plans

Best Optus Galaxy S20 5G 36 month plans

Best Optus Galaxy S20+ 5G 24 month plans

Best Optus Galaxy S20+ 5G 36 month plans

Best Optus Galaxy S20+ 5G (512GB) 24 month plans



Best Optus Galaxy S20+ 5G (512GB) 36 month plans

Best Optus Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 24 month plans

Best Optus Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 36 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20 5G (128GB) 24 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20 5G (128GB) 36 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20+ 5G (128GB) 24 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20+ 5G (128GB) 36 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 24 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 36 month plans



