Samsung enlist Netflix to create exclusive content

Credit: Netflix

 Samsung are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to smartphone videography, courtesy of a new partnership with Netflix.

As part of the arrangement, Netflix and Samsung will be putting the Galaxy S20's powerful quad-lens camera in the hands of "renowned directors" to capture bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals such as
Narcos, Elite, Netflix is a Joke and Sintonia.

Building on previous collaborations with one another, Netflix are announcing Samsung as their premium entertainment partner.

Netflix will also now be more tightly integrated with the Samsung Daily page with Netflix content showing up when you search using your device's search bar.

It is unclear whether this new original content will be exclusively available to Samsung customers forever if it they'll eventually be available to all active Netflix subscribers. For more on Netflix, check out our guide to every streaming service in Australia.

For more on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, click here.


samsungnetflixS20

Fergus Halliday
